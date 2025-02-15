Ceasefire Tensions: Hostage Exchange and Trump's Controversial Proposal

The tense ceasefire between Israel and Hamas saw a significant development as the sixth exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners concluded on Saturday. Among those freed were three hostages in improved health and 369 Palestinian prisoners, released as part of the fragile agreement.

Heightening the strain, former US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians outside Gaza sparked controversy, receiving backlash from Palestinian and Arab nations concerned about potential displacement. Despite the dispute, Egypt and Qatar's mediation helped maintain the truce for now.

The ceasefire, initiated to bring temporary peace, faces looming challenges as it approaches a critical phase in March. Hostage negotiations face uncertainty, while potential military actions by Israel's far-right factions and contentious proposals by international figures threaten stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)