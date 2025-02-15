Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Hostage Exchange and Trump's Controversial Proposal

Israel and Hamas completed a sixth hostage exchange amid a fragile ceasefire. Tensions rose with Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians, prompting mixed reactions. Three hostages were released, and 369 Palestinian prisoners were freed. The ceasefire continues to face challenges as talks remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:04 IST
The tense ceasefire between Israel and Hamas saw a significant development as the sixth exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners concluded on Saturday. Among those freed were three hostages in improved health and 369 Palestinian prisoners, released as part of the fragile agreement.

Heightening the strain, former US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians outside Gaza sparked controversy, receiving backlash from Palestinian and Arab nations concerned about potential displacement. Despite the dispute, Egypt and Qatar's mediation helped maintain the truce for now.

The ceasefire, initiated to bring temporary peace, faces looming challenges as it approaches a critical phase in March. Hostage negotiations face uncertainty, while potential military actions by Israel's far-right factions and contentious proposals by international figures threaten stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

