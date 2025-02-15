Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Caste Politics Escalates in Telangana
Tensions escalate between Congress and BJP in Telangana over caste issues. The ruling Congress plans a public meeting as retaliation to the state government's caste survey. BJP leaders criticize Congress leader Revanth Reddy's comments on Prime Minister Modi's caste, as political rhetoric intensifies.
In Telangana, the ruling Congress is gearing up to hold a public meeting, with party leader Rahul Gandhi expected to attend, according to TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi possibly included discussions on the event, amid political tensions over the state government's caste survey and SC categorization proposal.
Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar took issue with Revanth Reddy's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste, turning it into a political flashpoint.
