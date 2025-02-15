Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Caste Politics Escalates in Telangana

In Telangana, the ruling Congress is gearing up to hold a public meeting, with party leader Rahul Gandhi expected to attend, according to TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi possibly included discussions on the event, amid political tensions over the state government's caste survey and SC categorization proposal.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar took issue with Revanth Reddy's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste, turning it into a political flashpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)