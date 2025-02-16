Political Turmoil: Assam CM vs. Congress Over Allegations Against MP's British Wife
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are locked in a legal and political battle over allegations concerning Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn. The BJP accuses Colburn of ties with Pakistan's ISI, while Gogoi and Congress call it a smear campaign. Legal actions are underway.
In a heated political drama, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi find themselves entangled in a contentious legal dispute. The controversy centers on Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, with the BJP alleging her potential connections with Pakistan's ISI, sparking significant political turbulence.
Chief Minister Sarma, on Sunday, openly welcomed the Congress MP's decision to pursue legal action over the allegations and indicated that the Assam government would also initiate its own legal proceedings. This comes amid a fierce exchange of accusations and rebuttals between the political adversaries.
The controversy is further exacerbated by the upcoming Assam assembly polls, as Congress suggests the allegations are a ploy by the BJP to undermine its electoral presence. With police inquiries and Special Investigation Team interventions being considered, this political face-off intensifies, drawing national attention.
