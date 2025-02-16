Governor Bose Advocates for Consensus in West Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has dismissed criticisms of his recent speech in the assembly, stating it mirrored the state government's policies rather than being a personal policy statement.

Following his February 10 address, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the speech, suggesting it was a mere revision of state-provided materials. Governor Bose re-affirmed that his role is to articulate the policies passed by the state government, involving the advice of the council of ministers.

Bose emphasized his constructive approach to governance, pointing out that his role was to foster consensus between the state's elected officials and Raj Bhavan, serving as a bridge between state and central governments. He reiterated the need for Raj Bhavan to be a no-conflict zone, promoting dialogue over confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)