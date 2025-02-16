Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Sparks Outrage
Trinamool Congress leaders accused the central government of covering up a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. They criticized Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and demanded his resignation, highlighting the perceived negligence and PR-focused approach of the government concerning public safety during events like the Kumbh Mela.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lashed out at the central government following a devastating stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in 18 deaths and many injuries. The incident has ignited a fierce political row, with TMC leaders accusing the authorities of attempting a cover-up.
TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose took to social media to condemn the government's handling of the tragedy. She accused the administration of prioritizing publicity over governance, and criticized its repeated denials until the severity of the incident could no longer be concealed.
TMC MP Saket Gokhale was equally vocal, demanding the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He alleged that this disaster mirrors previous mishaps due to inadequate planning and warned that the ongoing neglect poses a continuous risk to public safety and the integrity of Indian Railways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
