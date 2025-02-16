Left Menu

Mayawati's Clarion Call for Dedicated BSP Successors

Mayawati emphasizes the need for true successors in the Bahujan Samaj Party, committed to the principles of Kanshi Ram and the movement for Bahujan empowerment. She stresses dedication over personal interests. Her comments follow the expulsion of her nephew's father-in-law for anti-party conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:49 IST
Mayawati's Clarion Call for Dedicated BSP Successors
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati reaffirmed the qualities she believes a true successor of the party must embody: dedication to the party's foundational principles. Her remarks come shortly after the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, linked to charges of factionalism.

Mayawati, in a succession of posts on X, underlined the BSP's core mission established by Kanshi Ram, rooted in the empowerment of the Bahujan community, as envisioned by Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. She described her enduring commitment to these ideals, expressing the necessity for party members to prioritize the movement over personal interests.

Highlighting her role as Kanshi Ram's torchbearer, Mayawati called on BSP members to display unwavering accountability and dedication. She urged the party's grassroots system to bolster the organization, presenting BSP as the sole hope for Bahujan advancement and ensuring future electoral achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025