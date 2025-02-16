Mayawati's Clarion Call for Dedicated BSP Successors

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati reaffirmed the qualities she believes a true successor of the party must embody: dedication to the party's foundational principles. Her remarks come shortly after the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, linked to charges of factionalism.

Mayawati, in a succession of posts on X, underlined the BSP's core mission established by Kanshi Ram, rooted in the empowerment of the Bahujan community, as envisioned by Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. She described her enduring commitment to these ideals, expressing the necessity for party members to prioritize the movement over personal interests.

Highlighting her role as Kanshi Ram's torchbearer, Mayawati called on BSP members to display unwavering accountability and dedication. She urged the party's grassroots system to bolster the organization, presenting BSP as the sole hope for Bahujan advancement and ensuring future electoral achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)