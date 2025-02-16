The Kremlin has emphasized the importance of a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting a shift towards peaceful dialogue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke on state television, asserting that the conversation marks a powerful signal towards solving problems via dialogue instead of conflict.

Peskov noted that existing Western sanctions wouldn't obstruct talks between Russia and the U.S., suggesting they could be lifted just as quickly as they were imposed.

