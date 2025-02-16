Left Menu

Shift in Diplomacy: Putin and Trump Discuss Peace

The Kremlin hailed a recent phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump as a significant shift towards dialogue focusing on peace rather than conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed optimism that diplomatic discussions could lead to problem-solving, despite existing Western sanctions against Russia possibly being lifted quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:06 IST
  • Russia

The Kremlin has emphasized the importance of a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting a shift towards peaceful dialogue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke on state television, asserting that the conversation marks a powerful signal towards solving problems via dialogue instead of conflict.

Peskov noted that existing Western sanctions wouldn't obstruct talks between Russia and the U.S., suggesting they could be lifted just as quickly as they were imposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

