Starmer's Bold Move: Boosting Defense Amid U.S. Pressure

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to prioritize defense spending, despite potential disagreements with finance minister Rachel Reeves. This response comes after U.S. demands for Europe to enhance its security expenditure. An official announcement is expected, with Starmer's commitment highlighting defense's role in national prosperity and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:14 IST
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to prioritize increased defense spending, potentially overruling finance minister Rachel Reeves, in response to U.S. demands for heightened European investment in security. According to sources cited by the Sunday Times, Starmer is expected to discuss the decision with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington next week.

The Labour government aims to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, up from 2.3%, although no explicit timeline has been established. Reeves, facing challenges to balance fiscal responsibility with improving public services, could see this move as complicating her economic growth initiatives.

Despite the lack of immediate comment from the prime minister's office, Starmer emphasized the importance of U.S.-European unity in confronting external threats. His remarks follow Trump's envoy's statement about Europe's exclusion from Ukraine peace talks. Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds assured that defense remains crucial for national prosperity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

