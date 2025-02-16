Starmer's Bold Move: Boosting Defense Amid U.S. Pressure

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to prioritize increased defense spending, potentially overruling finance minister Rachel Reeves, in response to U.S. demands for heightened European investment in security. According to sources cited by the Sunday Times, Starmer is expected to discuss the decision with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington next week.

The Labour government aims to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, up from 2.3%, although no explicit timeline has been established. Reeves, facing challenges to balance fiscal responsibility with improving public services, could see this move as complicating her economic growth initiatives.

Despite the lack of immediate comment from the prime minister's office, Starmer emphasized the importance of U.S.-European unity in confronting external threats. His remarks follow Trump's envoy's statement about Europe's exclusion from Ukraine peace talks. Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds assured that defense remains crucial for national prosperity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)