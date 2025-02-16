Starmer's Bold Move: Boosting Defense Amid U.S. Pressure
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to prioritize defense spending, despite potential disagreements with finance minister Rachel Reeves. This response comes after U.S. demands for Europe to enhance its security expenditure. An official announcement is expected, with Starmer's commitment highlighting defense's role in national prosperity and security.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to prioritize increased defense spending, potentially overruling finance minister Rachel Reeves, in response to U.S. demands for heightened European investment in security. According to sources cited by the Sunday Times, Starmer is expected to discuss the decision with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington next week.
The Labour government aims to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, up from 2.3%, although no explicit timeline has been established. Reeves, facing challenges to balance fiscal responsibility with improving public services, could see this move as complicating her economic growth initiatives.
Despite the lack of immediate comment from the prime minister's office, Starmer emphasized the importance of U.S.-European unity in confronting external threats. His remarks follow Trump's envoy's statement about Europe's exclusion from Ukraine peace talks. Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds assured that defense remains crucial for national prosperity and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tirade: Trade War Looms
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Trade War Tsunami?
Trudeau says Canada will place 25 per cent tariffs on USD 155 billion in US imports in retaliation to Trump's tariffs, reports AP.
Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Ignite Economic Stand-off