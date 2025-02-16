Left Menu

US Program's Suspension Sparks BJP Accusations on Electoral Interference

The BJP alleges that a now-cancelled US-funded programme linked to voter turnout in India indicates the previous Congress-led UPA government's role in enabling foreign influence in Indian institutions. The BJP's Amit Malviya pointed to George Soros' connections as evidence of attempted interference in the nation's electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:24 IST
US Program's Suspension Sparks BJP Accusations on Electoral Interference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over a cancelled US-funded programme associated with voter turnout in India, claiming it highlights potential foreign influence during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure. This accusation underscores ongoing political tension regarding outside interference in India's electoral systems.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, criticized the Congress, asserting that India's institutions were systematically infiltrated by forces opposed to national interests. He singled out billionaire investor George Soros as a key figure linked to these claims, alleging his association with the Congress party and the Gandhis.

The controversy intensified with revelations about a 2012 MoU between the Election Commission and The International Foundation for Electoral Systems, connected to Soros' Open Society Foundation. Malviya also criticized inquiries into India's Election Commissioner appointments, highlighting perceived double standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025