US Program's Suspension Sparks BJP Accusations on Electoral Interference

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns over a cancelled US-funded programme associated with voter turnout in India, claiming it highlights potential foreign influence during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure. This accusation underscores ongoing political tension regarding outside interference in India's electoral systems.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, criticized the Congress, asserting that India's institutions were systematically infiltrated by forces opposed to national interests. He singled out billionaire investor George Soros as a key figure linked to these claims, alleging his association with the Congress party and the Gandhis.

The controversy intensified with revelations about a 2012 MoU between the Election Commission and The International Foundation for Electoral Systems, connected to Soros' Open Society Foundation. Malviya also criticized inquiries into India's Election Commissioner appointments, highlighting perceived double standards.

