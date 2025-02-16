South Korea Seeks Trade Alliances Amid U.S. Tariffs

In response to recent U.S. tariff policies, South Korea's industry and trade ministers are preparing to visit the United States in search of cooperative avenues.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged South Korean business leaders to explore potential partnerships with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Choi emphasized the necessity for the government and private sector to operate as a unified team to tackle the evolving trade landscape prompted by Trump's import tariffs.

