South Korea Seeks Trade Alliances Amid U.S. Tariffs
South Korea's industry and trade ministers are set to visit the U.S. to discuss cooperation. Acting President Choi Sang-mok encourages a joint effort between the government and private sector to adapt to U.S. tariff changes imposed by President Trump, as officials seek collaborative opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In response to recent U.S. tariff policies, South Korea's industry and trade ministers are preparing to visit the United States in search of cooperative avenues.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged South Korean business leaders to explore potential partnerships with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Choi emphasized the necessity for the government and private sector to operate as a unified team to tackle the evolving trade landscape prompted by Trump's import tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tirade: Trade War Looms
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Trade War Tsunami?
Trudeau says Canada will place 25 per cent tariffs on USD 155 billion in US imports in retaliation to Trump's tariffs, reports AP.
Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Ignite Economic Stand-off