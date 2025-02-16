Israel and U.S. Unite Against Iran's Regional Ambitions

Following a critical meeting in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed their joint stance against Iran's nuclear pursuits and perceived aggression in the Middle East.

Netanyahu highlighted the collaborative efforts, stating that Israel and the United States are aligned in countering the Iranian threat. The leaders underscored the urgency of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities while also aiming to curtail its regional influence.

Rubio reiterated the threat posed by Iran, linking it to regional instability and terrorism. Both leaders expressed commitment to ongoing military and political strategies to address these challenges, particularly focusing on Hezbollah and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)