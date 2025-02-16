Left Menu

Deportation Diplomacy: India's Outcry Over US Immigration Practices

The Indian Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for failing to address concerns over the treatment of deported Indian citizens during his US visit. US military flights deported shackled Indians to Amritsar, sparking outrage and accusations of government indifference. Local politicians demand that Amritsar not become a center for deportations.

  • Country:
  • India

Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to raise the issue of deported Indians with Donald Trump, labeling Modi's inaction as neglectful of Indian citizens' rights.

Reports indicate Indian deportees arrived in Amritsar shackled, reflecting the hardline immigration policies under the Trump administration. Such treatment has sparked fervent criticism.

Punjab's Chief Minister has voiced opposition, urging not to turn Amritsar into a deportation hub, reflecting broader discontent with the current immigration approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

