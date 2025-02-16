Deportation Diplomacy: India's Outcry Over US Immigration Practices
The Indian Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for failing to address concerns over the treatment of deported Indian citizens during his US visit. US military flights deported shackled Indians to Amritsar, sparking outrage and accusations of government indifference. Local politicians demand that Amritsar not become a center for deportations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to raise the issue of deported Indians with Donald Trump, labeling Modi's inaction as neglectful of Indian citizens' rights.
Reports indicate Indian deportees arrived in Amritsar shackled, reflecting the hardline immigration policies under the Trump administration. Such treatment has sparked fervent criticism.
Punjab's Chief Minister has voiced opposition, urging not to turn Amritsar into a deportation hub, reflecting broader discontent with the current immigration approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- deportation
- Indians
- USA
- Narendra Modi
- Donald Trump
- Amritsar
- immigration
- shackles
- outrage
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Ambedkar Statue Vandalism in Amritsar
Hegseth's Border Visit: A New Military Role in Immigration Strategy
Mass Protests in Berlin Challenge Controversial Immigration Bill
Trump's Bold Moves: Economy, Immigration, and Global Trade in Focus
BJP Alleges AAP’s Role in Rising Illegal Immigration as Delhi Polls Loom