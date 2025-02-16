Left Menu

Diplomatic Push to End Ukraine Conflict

White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and national security advisor Mike Waltz are headed to Saudi Arabia for discussions on ending Russia's war on Ukraine. This visit marks the first official confirmation of talks aimed at resolving the conflict, as stated in a Fox News interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:42 IST
In a significant diplomatic effort, White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Sunday his plans to travel to Saudi Arabia. Witkoff will be joined by national security advisor Mike Waltz to engage in talks regarding the cessation of Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.

The discussions seek to explore potential pathways to settlement and peace in the region affected by the conflict. Witkoff's remarks to Fox News confirmed the intention to hold these high-level talks, underscoring the importance of international collaboration in resolving the crisis.

This trip represents the first official confirmation by a White House representative that such negotiations will occur, highlighting a proactive approach in addressing global political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

