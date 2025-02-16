Left Menu

Polish MP Hopes for Tusk's Crucial Paris Summit Appearance

Grzegorz Schetyna expressed hope for Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's attendance at a Paris summit focused on security and Ukraine, scheduled for Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:58 IST
In a statement on Sunday, Grzegorz Schetyna, a notable figure in Poland's upper house of parliament, shared his expectations regarding Prime Minister Donald Tusk's participation in an upcoming summit.

The meeting, set to take place in Paris, aims to address pressing issues of security and the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Schetyna's remarks, broadcasted by RMF FM, highlight the significance of Polish engagement in international dialogues on these critical matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

