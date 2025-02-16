Polish MP Hopes for Tusk's Crucial Paris Summit Appearance
Grzegorz Schetyna expressed hope for Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's attendance at a Paris summit focused on security and Ukraine, scheduled for Monday.
In a statement on Sunday, Grzegorz Schetyna, a notable figure in Poland's upper house of parliament, shared his expectations regarding Prime Minister Donald Tusk's participation in an upcoming summit.
The meeting, set to take place in Paris, aims to address pressing issues of security and the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
Schetyna's remarks, broadcasted by RMF FM, highlight the significance of Polish engagement in international dialogues on these critical matters.
