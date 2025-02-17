Rubio Endorses Israel's War Aims as Ceasefire Teeters

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly supported Israel's war objectives in the Gaza Strip, stating that Hamas must be eradicated. This proclamation has cast uncertainty on the fragile ceasefire as discussions on its progression continue.

Rubio's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marks the start of a regional tour where he aims to gather support for U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate the Palestinian populace from Gaza and redevelop the area under U.S. governance.

Despite regional resistance, particularly from Arab leaders, Netanyahu aligned with Trump's strategy, warning of potential consequences if hostages are not released by Hamas. Talks on the second phase of the ceasefire are anticipated, aiming for the release of hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners and a lasting truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)