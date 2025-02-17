Left Menu

Rubio Endorses Israel's War Aims as Ceasefire Teeters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio endorsed Israel's objectives in Gaza, casting doubt on an ongoing ceasefire with Hamas. Talks on advancing the ceasefire's second phase are ongoing amidst regional contention over US President Trump's controversial plan for Gaza, which has faced opposition from Arab leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:02 IST
Rubio Endorses Israel's War Aims as Ceasefire Teeters
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly supported Israel's war objectives in the Gaza Strip, stating that Hamas must be eradicated. This proclamation has cast uncertainty on the fragile ceasefire as discussions on its progression continue.

Rubio's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marks the start of a regional tour where he aims to gather support for U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate the Palestinian populace from Gaza and redevelop the area under U.S. governance.

Despite regional resistance, particularly from Arab leaders, Netanyahu aligned with Trump's strategy, warning of potential consequences if hostages are not released by Hamas. Talks on the second phase of the ceasefire are anticipated, aiming for the release of hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners and a lasting truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025