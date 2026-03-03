Left Menu

Netanyahu Backs US-Israeli Operation Epic Fury Against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorses the joint US-Israeli Operation Epic Fury against Iran, citing it as essential to global security. The operation involves major military strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, with Iran retaliating, escalating regional tensions.

03-03-2026
Netanyahu Backs US-Israeli Operation Epic Fury Against Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed full support for the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury or Roaring Lion. In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu stated that the operation is crucial for not only protecting the United States and Israel but also safeguarding the entire world from what he termed 'theological thuggery.'

Netanyahu criticized Iran for decades of hostility towards the US, highlighting instances like the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and the country's long-standing chants of 'death to America.' He praised Trump's leadership, attributing his clarity and decisiveness as transformative for the US and the free world.

As tensions rise in West Asia, the conflict has drawn international attention, with global leaders urging for a de-escalation. Meanwhile, retaliatory actions by Iran, including missile strikes on US and its allies in the region, have exacerbated the situation, making diplomatic resolutions increasingly urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

