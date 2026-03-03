Left Menu

Growing Tensions: U.S. Citizens Detained as Hostages in Iran

At least six U.S. citizens or permanent residents are being detained in Iran as potential bargaining chips in the escalating conflict with the U.S. and Israel. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship, complicating diplomatic efforts. The U.S. has designated Iran as a sponsor of wrongful detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 06:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 06:29 IST
Amid increasing tensions between the United States, Iran, and Israel, at least six U.S. citizens or permanent residents have been detained in Iran, according to advocates. These detentions, described as potential leverage amidst the escalating conflict, include dual U.S.-Iranian nationals and green-card holders.

Iran's refusal to recognize dual citizenship poses significant challenges for these individuals, leaving them without the diplomatic protection that might otherwise be available. The U.S. State Department estimates a large number of Americans—including dual nationals—remain trapped in Iran, despite warnings against travel.

The Trump administration has prioritized the release of Americans held hostage abroad, but concerns persist about the fate of current detainees. Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention, a move intended to pressure Tehran to release affected individuals.

