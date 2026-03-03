Netanyahu's Bold Stand: A Call for Urgent Action Against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday that joint strikes by Israel and the United States targeted Iran due to the rapid advancements of Tehran's nuclear program. In a Fox News interview, Netanyahu underscored the urgency, asserting that Iran's construction of underground sites would soon render their missile and nuclear pursuits impervious to foreign interventions.

Netanyahu highlighted that the recent operations were necessary to prevent Iran from reaching a stage where future actions would be ineffective. 'They've built new infrastructure that would make their ballistic missile and atomic programs untouchable within months,' he stated, addressing a sense of urgency to act now or face potential inaction later.

The Prime Minister rejected accusations of an enduring conflict, portraying the actions instead as swift and decisive. Netanyahu maintained that these strikes could catalyze regime change in Iran, potentially leading to broader peace agreements across the Middle East. While critics suggest the US was coerced into conflict, Netanyahu affirmed that President Donald Trump independently acknowledges the Iranian threat and prioritizes US interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)