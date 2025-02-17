Assam Makes History: Assembly Session Held Outside Guwahati for First Time
In a historic move, the Assam Legislative Assembly held its session outside Guwahati for the first time, convening in Kokrajhar. This unprecedented event aims to convey a message of peace and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region, once a focal point for statehood demands.
In a landmark event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received a warm reception as he arrived in Kokrajhar for the Assam Legislative Assembly's historic session outside the capital, Guwahati. This marks the first time the Assembly convened away from its regular location.
The Budget session, commencing on Monday at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) assembly, aims to promote peace in the region. Buses transported ministers and MLAs to Kokrajhar to emphasize the significance of the gesture. Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika praised the initiative under Chief Minister Sarma's leadership.
Deputy Speaker Numal Momin remarked on the positive message of peace this sends, particularly in light of historic unrest in the Bodoland Territorial Region. BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia highlighted the day's historic nature for Assam, as legislators discussed the development of the state's scheduled areas.
AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya commended the initiative to hold the session in BTC, recognizing its developmental implications. Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal emphasized the importance of discussing socio-economic growth in sixth schedule areas, while AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam noted the session's symbolism of peaceful restoration in Bodoland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
