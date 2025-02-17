Politician's Praise Sparks Controversy in Kerala

Veekshanam Daily, the Congress party's publication in Kerala, released a scathing editorial on Monday against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Although they didn't name him directly, the article criticized him for mistakenly crediting the state's entrepreneurial growth to the leftist government.

The critique comes amid an important political period, with local body elections on the horizon. Veekshanam Daily urged Tharoor not to undermine the morale of Congress supporters by lauding the achievements of opposition parties, noting the anti-incumbency sentiment present in the state.

Despite Tharoor's attempts to clarify his comments, stating they highlighted the startup sector's rise rather than political motives, the publication dismissed his statements. The editorial further accused the ruling CPI(M) of stifling industrial progress and slammed Tharoor's positive remarks on PM Modi's moves abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)