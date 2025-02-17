Left Menu

Accusations Fly as BJP Linked to Bank Embezzlement Scandal

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, accuses BJP members of involvement in misappropriating Rs 122 crore from New India Cooperative Bank. He questions the Maharashtra government's silence and highlights the impact on depositors. Criticism extends to PM Modi over mishandled deportations and other national issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:34 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming their members were complicit in the Rs 122 crore embezzlement scandal at the New India Cooperative Bank. This financial fraud has sent shockwaves, primarily affecting common depositors like taxi drivers. The Maharashtra government's quiet stance on this sensitive issue has drawn Raut's ire.

As details emerged, two individuals, including the bank's general manager Hitesh Mehta, were detained by authorities. Raut publicly questioned the absence of BJP leaders like Kirit Somaiya in addressing the depositors' grievances, emphasizing the socialist roots and values with which the bank was founded by George Fernandes. The Shiv Sena leader's criticisms extended to other political spheres, attacking BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for his political maneuvers surrounding a sensitive murder case.

Moreover, Raut condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inaction regarding reports that Indian deportees were treated inhumanely in the United States, drawing a stark contrast with claims of Modi's diplomatic achievements. Raut's barrage of criticisms reflects mounting tensions on domestic and international fronts, raising questions about the government's priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

