High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio's Mission in Saudi Arabia Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for pivotal discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine, spearheaded by Moscow. These high-stakes talks involve senior American and Russian officials and follow President Trump's orders to pursue negotiations after speaking with President Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Arabia, engaging in dialogues on the Gaza Strip's future with Washington, facilitated initial contacts between the Trump administration and Moscow, recently resulting in a prisoner swap. During his visit, Rubio, accompanied by U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz and other key figures, is co-chairing discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, among others, though exact attendees were yet to be confirmed.

The talks mark a rare, high-level face-to-face engagement between U.S. and Russian officials, setting the stage for potential meetings between Presidents Trump and Putin. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in the region but is not participating in the Saudi-hosted discussions focusing on broader geopolitical issues, including controversial U.S. proposals for Gaza's reconstruction.

