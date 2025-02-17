Singapore's Opposition Leader Singh Fined for Lying Under Oath: Impact on Political Future

Singapore's Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, was fined SGD 14,000 by a district court on Monday after being found guilty on two counts of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

Each charge incurred a fine of SGD 7,000, though the penalty does not meet the threshold to disqualify Singh as a Member of Parliament, nor from running in the forthcoming general election this November.

Singh, who is also the secretary-general of the Workers' Party, announced plans to appeal the conviction and is actively preparing for his election campaign.

