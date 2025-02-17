Left Menu

Singapore's Opposition Leader Singh Fined for Lying Under Oath: Impact on Political Future

Pritam Singh, Singapore's Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition, was fined SGD 14,000 for lying under oath to a parliamentary committee. His conviction does not disqualify him from his parliamentary role. Singh intends to appeal and is gearing up for the upcoming general election in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:20 IST
Singapore's Opposition Leader Singh Fined for Lying Under Oath: Impact on Political Future
Pritam Singh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, was fined SGD 14,000 by a district court on Monday after being found guilty on two counts of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

Each charge incurred a fine of SGD 7,000, though the penalty does not meet the threshold to disqualify Singh as a Member of Parliament, nor from running in the forthcoming general election this November.

Singh, who is also the secretary-general of the Workers' Party, announced plans to appeal the conviction and is actively preparing for his election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025