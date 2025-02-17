Left Menu

Harshvardhan Sapkal Set to Lead Maharashtra Congress Amid Challenges

Harshvardhan Sapkal will assume the role of Maharashtra Congress president, taking over from Nana Patole, whose tenure ended. Amidst low morale from poor assembly poll results, Sapkal's focus will be on upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra, hoping to revitalize the party's fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:45 IST
Harshvardhan Sapkal Set to Lead Maharashtra Congress Amid Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Harshvardhan Sapkal is poised to take the helm as the Maharashtra Congress president on Tuesday, with senior party leaders attending the event at the Birla Matoshri Auditorium.

Sapkal, appointed last week, will replace Nana Patole and faces the challenge of reviving the party after a disappointing performance in the November assembly polls where they secured only 16 of 288 seats.

His foremost task will be to concentrate on the civic polls, awaited in various Maharashtra cities since early 2022, aiming to boost the party's prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025