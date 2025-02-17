Harshvardhan Sapkal Set to Lead Maharashtra Congress Amid Challenges

Harshvardhan Sapkal is poised to take the helm as the Maharashtra Congress president on Tuesday, with senior party leaders attending the event at the Birla Matoshri Auditorium.

Sapkal, appointed last week, will replace Nana Patole and faces the challenge of reviving the party after a disappointing performance in the November assembly polls where they secured only 16 of 288 seats.

His foremost task will be to concentrate on the civic polls, awaited in various Maharashtra cities since early 2022, aiming to boost the party's prospects.

