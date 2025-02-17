Race for Chief Election Commissioner: Controversy and Challenge

In a crucial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a candidate for the position of the next chief election commissioner has been recommended to President Droupadi Murmu, sources revealed on Monday. The panel included Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The government indicated that the official announcement could come soon, as the current CEC, Rajiv Kumar, prepares to retire. Meanwhile, the Congress requested a delay in the decision until the Supreme Court reviews a petition questioning the selection process.

Post-meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the current selection framework and urged for the meeting's adjournment until after the hearing, highlighting concerns over the panel's credibility without the Chief Justice of India's involvement.

