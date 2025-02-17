Pakistan's Federal Framework: Navigating Talks with Afghanistan

The federal government of Pakistan announced on Monday that it will establish the framework for crucial talks between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Taliban-led Afghan government. The agenda includes security and economic cooperation amid rising cross-border terrorism concerns.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized that foreign affairs must remain under the federal jurisdiction, a statement made shortly after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's leadership confirmed plans to send delegations to Kabul. This strategic move has sparked increased attention on regional security dynamics and trade relations.

While KP aims for direct dialogue with Kabul, Islamabad will review the initiative before delegations proceed, ensuring compliance with national security policies. This development occurs against a backdrop of heightened terrorist activity in the region, leading to diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

