Trump's Tamed Tweets: Market Impact Down Amid Direct Communications Rise

Donald Trump has notably reduced the number of market-moving social media posts since being re-elected, as revealed by a study from the U.S. investment bank JPMorgan.

Analysts at JPMorgan report that only 10% of Trump's 126 posts, covering topics like trade tariffs and foreign relations, have impacted currency markets. Last week, Trump doubled his average with over 20 posts related to these issues, yet this figure is a stark contrast to the 60 posts per week during the 2018-19 trade disputes.

JPMorgan notes that posts on tariffs have been the most significant market influencers, with nearly a third causing fluctuations. Nonetheless, Trump's increased direct communications with journalists from the Oval Office compensates for his reduced social media presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)