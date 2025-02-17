Trump's Tamed Tweets: Market Impact Down Amid Direct Communications Rise
Donald Trump has posted fewer market-moving tweets post-re-election compared to his first term, a JPMorgan study reveals. Only 10% of his recent posts influenced currency markets, primarily on tariffs. Despite fewer social media posts, Trump engages more in direct communications with journalists from the Oval Office.
Donald Trump has notably reduced the number of market-moving social media posts since being re-elected, as revealed by a study from the U.S. investment bank JPMorgan.
Analysts at JPMorgan report that only 10% of Trump's 126 posts, covering topics like trade tariffs and foreign relations, have impacted currency markets. Last week, Trump doubled his average with over 20 posts related to these issues, yet this figure is a stark contrast to the 60 posts per week during the 2018-19 trade disputes.
JPMorgan notes that posts on tariffs have been the most significant market influencers, with nearly a third causing fluctuations. Nonetheless, Trump's increased direct communications with journalists from the Oval Office compensates for his reduced social media presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Currency Markets Waver Amid Trade Tariff Tensions
Currency Markets Brace for U.S. Payroll Insights Amid Global Rate Shifts
Currency Markets Flutter: Yen Surges Amid Rate Hike Speculation
Currency Markets Stirred by Divergent Global Rate Strategies
U.S. Employment Data Shakes Wall Street and Currency Markets