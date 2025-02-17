Left Menu

Trump's Tamed Tweets: Market Impact Down Amid Direct Communications Rise

Donald Trump has posted fewer market-moving tweets post-re-election compared to his first term, a JPMorgan study reveals. Only 10% of his recent posts influenced currency markets, primarily on tariffs. Despite fewer social media posts, Trump engages more in direct communications with journalists from the Oval Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:15 IST
Trump's Tamed Tweets: Market Impact Down Amid Direct Communications Rise
Donald Trump

Donald Trump has notably reduced the number of market-moving social media posts since being re-elected, as revealed by a study from the U.S. investment bank JPMorgan.

Analysts at JPMorgan report that only 10% of Trump's 126 posts, covering topics like trade tariffs and foreign relations, have impacted currency markets. Last week, Trump doubled his average with over 20 posts related to these issues, yet this figure is a stark contrast to the 60 posts per week during the 2018-19 trade disputes.

JPMorgan notes that posts on tariffs have been the most significant market influencers, with nearly a third causing fluctuations. Nonetheless, Trump's increased direct communications with journalists from the Oval Office compensates for his reduced social media presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025