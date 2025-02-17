Left Menu

TDP Leaders to Discuss Kolleru Issues with CM Naidu

TDP district president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu and MLAs will meet CM Chandrababu Naidu on February 20 to address challenges in Kolleru after Supreme Court directives. MP Putta Mahesh Kumar assured that proactive steps are being taken and emphasized past government neglect. Initiatives for infrastructure improvement and welfare schemes were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:19 IST
Member of Parliament, Putta Mahesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district president, Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, along with several MLAs, is set to meet Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on February 20. The meeting aims to address pressing issues faced by residents of the Kolleru region in light of recent Supreme Court directives, according to Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar reassured residents that CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh are steadfast in their support. He accused the previous YSRCP government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, of neglecting the Kolleru issue, thereby compromising local livelihoods.

Kumar highlighted that CM Naidu has already initiated measures to address these concerns, proposing governmental intervention in the Supreme Court. He confirmed that a fresh resolution regarding the matter would be passed in the Assembly and directed towards the Centre. Meanwhile, the Polavaram project's rapid progress is under Naidu's scrutiny.

Kumar also addressed the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Scheme, noting that it would proceed post-legal clearances. He praised the coalition government's progress, especially in line with election promises, including increased pensions and the upcoming "Super Six" welfare schemes.

The MP condemned the erstwhile YSRCP government for neglecting infrastructure, assuring current efforts are underway to rectify this. Notable projects include Rs 4 crore allocated for burial ground enhancement and Rs 1 crore sanctioned for Eluru Government Hospital improvements.

Additionally, Kumar mentioned new road development plans, with estimates submitted for funding. The ongoing drive underscores the administration's commitment to infrastructure and public welfare.

