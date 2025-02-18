Contentious Gaza Proposal Sparks Bipartisan Backlash

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham outright rejected President Donald Trump's proposal to seize Gaza, describing it as unrealistic and unfeasible. Graham, despite being a longtime ally of Trump, declared there was minimal interest within the Senate for such an extensive U.S. intervention in Gaza.

Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal shared Graham's sentiment, labeling the proposal a 'non-starter.' He added that Arab states are working on a more workable solution involving regional defense and the normalization of diplomatic ties with Israel.

In response to Trump's proposal, which has been criticized as an attempt at ethnic cleansing, Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt are organizing discussions to formulate an alternative plan that ensures self-determination for Palestinians and comprehensive security arrangements for Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)