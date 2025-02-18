Left Menu

BJP Promises Fresh Start on Yamuna Clean-Up

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal accused the previous AAP government of neglecting the Yamuna clean-up project. Efforts are now underway to fulfill the promise of a cleaner river by 2027. Delhi's additional Chief Secretary announced a multi-step plan, sparking optimism among Delhi residents.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the previous administration, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday accused the former Aam Aadmi Party-led government of neglecting the Yamuna River clean-up initiative. Khandelwal highlighted that machinery intended for the project lay unused for over eighteen months, attributing this to political infighting and misinformation.

Emphasizing efforts by the current administration, Khandelwal assured that the clean-up of the Yamuna River is now a priority. He added that work has commenced, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to the citizens of Delhi, to clean the river promptly, which has brought joy to the local populace.

The clean-up operation began, as additional Chief Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary explained, with directives at the highest level to complete the project by 2027. The plan involves multi-phase steps, beginning with the removal of solid waste from the riverbed and ensuring that no untreated chemicals are discharged into the Yamuna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

