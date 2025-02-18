Left Menu

BJP's Vallabh Hits Back at Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Criticism

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on the Maha Kumbh arrangements, accusing him of appeasement politics. Vallabh highlighted the significant turnout at the event, implying global recognition, and attributed Yadav's unease to past political strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:02 IST
BJP's Vallabh Hits Back at Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Criticism
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav following his criticism of the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh. Vallabh accused Yadav of engaging in appeasement politics and said the event is hailed as the 'world's biggest gathering of the century.'

In his statement to ANI, Vallabh claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's anxiety towards the Maha Kumbh event reflects his discomfort with the increasing congregation of Sanatanis, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has ended appeasement politics. He emphasized the global recognition of the event's scale, citing the turnout at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Vallabh further criticized Yadav's approach, suggesting that his uneasiness is rooted in previous political strategies of appeasement. This criticism comes amid Yadav's accusations against the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly 'hiding' the death toll from a recent stampede and underreporting attendance figures at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025