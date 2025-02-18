BJP's Vallabh Hits Back at Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Criticism
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on the Maha Kumbh arrangements, accusing him of appeasement politics. Vallabh highlighted the significant turnout at the event, implying global recognition, and attributed Yadav's unease to past political strategies.
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav following his criticism of the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh. Vallabh accused Yadav of engaging in appeasement politics and said the event is hailed as the 'world's biggest gathering of the century.'
In his statement to ANI, Vallabh claimed that Akhilesh Yadav's anxiety towards the Maha Kumbh event reflects his discomfort with the increasing congregation of Sanatanis, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has ended appeasement politics. He emphasized the global recognition of the event's scale, citing the turnout at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.
Vallabh further criticized Yadav's approach, suggesting that his uneasiness is rooted in previous political strategies of appeasement. This criticism comes amid Yadav's accusations against the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly 'hiding' the death toll from a recent stampede and underreporting attendance figures at the ongoing Mahakumbh.
