Left Menu

Battle of Languages: BJP's Kesavan Criticizes DMK's Stance on Hindi

BJP leader CR Kesavan accused DMK of politicizing language issues, opposing NEP, and misleading the public on Hindi imposition. He praised PM Modi's education policy for enhancing cooperative federalism and prioritizing mother tongues, challenging DMK's claims. However, DMK countered that BJP was neglecting Tamil Nadu's needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:56 IST
Battle of Languages: BJP's Kesavan Criticizes DMK's Stance on Hindi
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized the DMK government, accusing it of politicizing language issues by opposing the introduction of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Kesavan argued the DMK's stance on the National Education Policy (NEP) was politically motivated, violating cooperative federalism principles. He hailed the NEP for supporting regional languages and refuted DMK's claims of Hindi imposition.

Kesavan asserted that Prime Minister Modi's 2020 NEP prioritizes mother tongues, enhancing federal cooperation. He dismissed DMK's assertion of Hindi imposition as false. Highlighting the DMK's divisive political tactics, Kesavan accused them of creating a north-south narrative and misleading the public. He urged DMK to embrace a three-language policy, already adopted by many private schools, for holistic student benefits.

In response, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged BJP's central government neglected the state's needs, citing insufficient funding, especially after natural disasters. Stalin announced Tamil Nadu residents' dissatisfaction with the BJP-led government, hinting at political repercussions if support wasn't extended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025