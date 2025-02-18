Battle of Languages: BJP's Kesavan Criticizes DMK's Stance on Hindi

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized the DMK government, accusing it of politicizing language issues by opposing the introduction of Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Kesavan argued the DMK's stance on the National Education Policy (NEP) was politically motivated, violating cooperative federalism principles. He hailed the NEP for supporting regional languages and refuted DMK's claims of Hindi imposition.

Kesavan asserted that Prime Minister Modi's 2020 NEP prioritizes mother tongues, enhancing federal cooperation. He dismissed DMK's assertion of Hindi imposition as false. Highlighting the DMK's divisive political tactics, Kesavan accused them of creating a north-south narrative and misleading the public. He urged DMK to embrace a three-language policy, already adopted by many private schools, for holistic student benefits.

In response, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged BJP's central government neglected the state's needs, citing insufficient funding, especially after natural disasters. Stalin announced Tamil Nadu residents' dissatisfaction with the BJP-led government, hinting at political repercussions if support wasn't extended.

(With inputs from agencies.)