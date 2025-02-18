Left Menu

War's Echo: Khiam's Struggle for Rebuilding and Reclaiming

Sabah Abdullah returns to Lebanon, sitting by her destroyed home, awaiting compensation for war damage. The conflict, impacting lives and infrastructures, sees residents like Abdullah grappling with rebuilding amidst uncertainty. The extended ceasefire has not removed Israeli forces, further complicating Hezbollah's demands for complete withdrawal.

Returning to the ravaged scenes of her former life, Sabah Abdullah waits by her war-torn home in Lebanon for promised reparations. The devastating aftermath of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has left entire towns, including Abdullah's, in ruins. Her daily routine involves sitting near her demolished residence, hoping Hezbollah's construction arm will expedite compensations.

At 66, Abdullah, a resident of Khiam, now finds shelter in a nearby village rental, while also attempting to rebuild her damaged grocery store. The 13-month conflict resulted in over 4,000 deaths and extensive infrastructural damage across Lebanon. The simmering unrest has prolonged Israel's military presence in Khiam beyond the agreed ceasefire deadlines, unsettling the local populace.

Israeli forces remain entrenched in strategic locations, with fresh fortifications seen in areas like Hamamis Hill. Hezbollah leaders demand a full Israeli withdrawal, urging Lebanon's government to uphold the ceasefire terms. For Abdullah, and many others, rebuilding is clouded by a precarious future and the haunting memories of war's heavy toll on their community.

