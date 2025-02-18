Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar Forge a New Milestone

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at Hyderabad House on Tuesday. The meetings are expected to mark a new milestone in the bilateral partnership, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu formally welcomed the Qatari leader at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was given a ceremonial guard of honor. This visit underscores the importance of the India-Qatar relationship.

The Amir's visit is anticipated to bring further momentum to the multifaceted partnership between the two nations, enriching economic, cultural, and strategic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)