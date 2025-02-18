Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar Forge a New Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani met in Hyderabad House to advance the bilateral partnership between India and Qatar. The Amir was welcomed with ceremonial honors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, signifying the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at Hyderabad House on Tuesday. The meetings are expected to mark a new milestone in the bilateral partnership, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu formally welcomed the Qatari leader at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was given a ceremonial guard of honor. This visit underscores the importance of the India-Qatar relationship.

The Amir's visit is anticipated to bring further momentum to the multifaceted partnership between the two nations, enriching economic, cultural, and strategic ties.

