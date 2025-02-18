Mass Detentions in Turkey Highlight Ongoing Crackdown on PKK Affiliates

In a significant crackdown over the past five days, Turkish authorities have detained 282 individuals suspected of affiliations with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, those arrested include journalists, politicians, and academics, sparking widespread condemnation.

The detentions are part of a larger effort by Turkey to curb militant influence, coinciding with a bid to end a four-decade-long conflict between the PKK and the state. Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan may soon address these overtures, months after a presidential ally urged disarmament.

The roundup involved counter-terror operations across 51 provinces, including key cities like Ankara and Istanbul. Allegations against the detainees include propagandizing and financially supporting the PKK. This action follows the removal of mayors linked to pro-Kurdish parties, raising concerns about political repression by authorities.

