Mass Detentions in Turkey Highlight Ongoing Crackdown on PKK Affiliates
Turkish police detained 282 people with alleged connections to the PKK, including journalists, politicians, and academics. The crackdown comes amid hopes for an end to the 40-year conflict. Detainees were accused of conducting PKK propaganda and other charges. An outcry followed from rights and journalists' groups.
In a significant crackdown over the past five days, Turkish authorities have detained 282 individuals suspected of affiliations with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, those arrested include journalists, politicians, and academics, sparking widespread condemnation.
The detentions are part of a larger effort by Turkey to curb militant influence, coinciding with a bid to end a four-decade-long conflict between the PKK and the state. Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan may soon address these overtures, months after a presidential ally urged disarmament.
The roundup involved counter-terror operations across 51 provinces, including key cities like Ankara and Istanbul. Allegations against the detainees include propagandizing and financially supporting the PKK. This action follows the removal of mayors linked to pro-Kurdish parties, raising concerns about political repression by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French PM Bayrou Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Political Unrest
Bangladesh's Interim Government Faces Rising Tensions Amid Political Unrest
Political Unrest: PTI's 'Black Day' Sparks Arrests and Controversy
Turmoil in Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh Resigns Amidst Political Unrest
Chaos in Dhaka: Islamist Groups Empowered Amid Political Unrest