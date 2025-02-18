Left Menu

Mass Detentions in Turkey Highlight Ongoing Crackdown on PKK Affiliates

Turkish police detained 282 people with alleged connections to the PKK, including journalists, politicians, and academics. The crackdown comes amid hopes for an end to the 40-year conflict. Detainees were accused of conducting PKK propaganda and other charges. An outcry followed from rights and journalists' groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:12 IST
Mass Detentions in Turkey Highlight Ongoing Crackdown on PKK Affiliates
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant crackdown over the past five days, Turkish authorities have detained 282 individuals suspected of affiliations with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, those arrested include journalists, politicians, and academics, sparking widespread condemnation.

The detentions are part of a larger effort by Turkey to curb militant influence, coinciding with a bid to end a four-decade-long conflict between the PKK and the state. Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan may soon address these overtures, months after a presidential ally urged disarmament.

The roundup involved counter-terror operations across 51 provinces, including key cities like Ankara and Istanbul. Allegations against the detainees include propagandizing and financially supporting the PKK. This action follows the removal of mayors linked to pro-Kurdish parties, raising concerns about political repression by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025