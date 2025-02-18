Left Menu

Political Shakeups and International Developments: Headlines from Around the Globe

Prime Minister Modi met Qatar's Amir to discuss a significant bilateral partnership. Gyanesh Kumar will become India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner, despite Congress opposition. In Kerala, the ED is probing a fake CSR fund scam. Meanwhile, global stories include a Delta jet incident in Toronto and Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:13 IST
Political Shakeups and International Developments: Headlines from Around the Globe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at Hyderabad House to strengthen a special bilateral partnership, indicating a milestone ahead.

Senior government official Gyanesh Kumar, known for his role in J&K's 2019 reorganization, is set to be the 26th Chief Election Commissioner, stirring criticism from the Congress for the swift decision, claiming it jeopardizes democratic processes.

Internationally, the notable incident was a Delta Air Lines jet flipping over on a snowy runway in Toronto, causing no fatalities. Additionally, Egypt plans to revitalize Gaza, opposing Trump's proposal to evacuate Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025