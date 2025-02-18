Political Shakeups and International Developments: Headlines from Around the Globe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at Hyderabad House to strengthen a special bilateral partnership, indicating a milestone ahead.

Senior government official Gyanesh Kumar, known for his role in J&K's 2019 reorganization, is set to be the 26th Chief Election Commissioner, stirring criticism from the Congress for the swift decision, claiming it jeopardizes democratic processes.

Internationally, the notable incident was a Delta Air Lines jet flipping over on a snowy runway in Toronto, causing no fatalities. Additionally, Egypt plans to revitalize Gaza, opposing Trump's proposal to evacuate Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)