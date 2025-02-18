Diplomatic Chess: US-Russia Talks in Riyadh Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Senior officials from Russia and the US convene in Saudi Arabia to discuss ties and negotiation strategies for ending the war in Ukraine. Despite the absence of Ukrainian officials, the meeting signifies major diplomatic movements involving global powers and has raised concerns among key international stakeholders.
Top officials from Russia and the United States met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to explore avenues for improving bilateral relations and negotiating an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The high-profile meeting at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh is seen as a critical step in adjusting US foreign policy under President Donald Trump’s administration.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led the discussions, aimed at preparing for a potential future meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dialogue has sparked concerns among Ukrainian officials, who expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of their country from the negotiations.
As diplomatic efforts intensify, US participation in the talks has prompted European allies and other international players to reassess their strategies. France has already convened a special meeting to evaluate potential responses, highlighting the strategic importance of the talks amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
