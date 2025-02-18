Left Menu

Diplomatic Chess: US-Russia Talks in Riyadh Amidst Ukraine Conflict

Senior officials from Russia and the US convene in Saudi Arabia to discuss ties and negotiation strategies for ending the war in Ukraine. Despite the absence of Ukrainian officials, the meeting signifies major diplomatic movements involving global powers and has raised concerns among key international stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:00 IST
Diplomatic Chess: US-Russia Talks in Riyadh Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Top officials from Russia and the United States met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to explore avenues for improving bilateral relations and negotiating an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The high-profile meeting at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh is seen as a critical step in adjusting US foreign policy under President Donald Trump’s administration.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led the discussions, aimed at preparing for a potential future meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dialogue has sparked concerns among Ukrainian officials, who expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of their country from the negotiations.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, US participation in the talks has prompted European allies and other international players to reassess their strategies. France has already convened a special meeting to evaluate potential responses, highlighting the strategic importance of the talks amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025