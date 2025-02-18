Strategic Partnership Cemented: India and Qatar Forge Stronger Ties

India and Qatar strengthened their diplomatic ties on Tuesday by exchanging a strategic partnership agreement, witnessed by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. The exchange took place as part of the Amir's two-day state visit, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations.

The two leaders engaged in discussions at Hyderabad House, addressing a range of bilateral issues. The meeting highlighted a revised agreement aimed at avoiding double taxation and preventing fiscal evasion between the two countries. This marks a significant step forward in enhancing economic collaboration.

Finance Minister of Qatar and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also played key roles in the agreements, with further exchanges carried out by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This move sets the stage for deeper, multifaceted partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)