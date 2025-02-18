Left Menu

Controversial Meetings Amidst Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Probe

BJP leader Suresh Dhas defends his meetings with state minister Dhananjay Munde amid the investigation into sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. He asserts that his resolve to seek justice remains firm despite scrutiny. Accusations have emerged involving close aides linked to extortion and long police postings in Beed.

  • Country:
  • India

In a statement addressing recent criticisms, Maharashtra BJP leader Suresh Dhas stressed his unwavering commitment to seeking justice for sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, despite having met with state minister Dhananjay Munde.

Dhas clarified his position to reporters, recounting how state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had instructed him to meet with Munde. He refuted claims of an extended meeting, asserting it was neither secretive nor long.

The political landscape in Beed heats up as accusations surround Munde's aides in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder. Dhas met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and police officials, raising concerns about long-term police postings in the district.

