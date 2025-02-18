Key Talks in Saudi Arabia Pave Path to Ukraine Peace

U.S. officials engaged in significant talks with their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia, aiming to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The discussions were framed as the first step in a long and complex negotiation process.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, these initial discussions are vital to finding a sustainable peace agreement. Despite the absence of a scheduled summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, efforts continue to address security and territorial concerns in Ukraine.

Officials emphasize the goal of achieving a balanced agreement that considers the interests of all stakeholders, including Ukraine, European partners, and Russia. The U.S. is spearheading efforts to find a resolution that is both fair and enduring.

