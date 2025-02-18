Left Menu

Key Talks in Saudi Arabia Pave Path to Ukraine Peace

U.S. and Russian delegations met in Saudi Arabia, marking potential progress towards ending the three-year-old Ukraine war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for concessions from all parties. Discussions focused on territorial and security issues, although no summit date between Presidents Trump and Putin has been set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:10 IST
Key Talks in Saudi Arabia Pave Path to Ukraine Peace

U.S. officials engaged in significant talks with their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia, aiming to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The discussions were framed as the first step in a long and complex negotiation process.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, these initial discussions are vital to finding a sustainable peace agreement. Despite the absence of a scheduled summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, efforts continue to address security and territorial concerns in Ukraine.

Officials emphasize the goal of achieving a balanced agreement that considers the interests of all stakeholders, including Ukraine, European partners, and Russia. The U.S. is spearheading efforts to find a resolution that is both fair and enduring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025