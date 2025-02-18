On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov strongly criticized the notion of Ukraine joining NATO, labeling it as an unacceptable threat to Russia's sovereignty. Lavrov expressed Moscow's concerns about potential expansions of NATO's reach.

He reiterated President Vladimir Putin's stance that NATO's absorption of Ukraine into the North Atlantic alliance directly threatens the Russian Federation's interests. Lavrov underscored the perceived risks such an expansion poses to national sovereignty.

Moreover, Lavrov cautioned against the deployment of NATO forces under alternative banners, such as the European Union or national flags of member countries, stressing that this tactic does not alter Russia's position. The presence of these troops remains intolerable for Russian authorities.

