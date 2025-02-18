Zelenskiy Postpones Saudi Visit to Ensure Transparent Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that he has postponed his planned visit to Saudi Arabia, originally set for Wednesday, moving it to March 10. The Ukrainian leader emphasized the necessity of transparent talks involving the US, Ukraine, and Europe on securing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy underscored that no decisions on the war in Ukraine should be made in secret or without the participation of key stakeholders. The president's decision reflects a commitment to ensuring full transparency in the peace process.

The focus remains on establishing reliable security guarantees for Kyiv, with Zelenskiy highlighting the critical roles of the United States and Europe in achieving a just and lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)