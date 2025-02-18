U.S.-Russia Talks in Riyadh: A Step Toward Peace in Ukraine?

In a significant diplomatic step, U.S. and Russian officials convened in Riyadh to explore solutions for ending the conflict in Ukraine. This marks the first such meeting between the two nations since the war's onset, with Ukraine notably absent from the discussions.

The talks come amid accusations against President Trump's administration of conceding too much to Russia, particularly by discounting NATO membership for Ukraine. U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasized a collective decision-making process involving all stakeholders, including the European Union.

Despite the dialogue, Russia has raised new demands, insisting on a retraction of NATO's prior commitments concerning Ukraine. Both Moscow and Washington have expressed hope for a future accord, yet European and Ukrainian leaders remain wary of any premature agreements favoring Russia.

