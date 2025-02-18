Parliament Pushes for Kashmir Plebiscite

Pakistan's parliament has renewed calls for a plebiscite in Kashmir, a highly contested region, demanding New Delhi consider a proposal it has long dismissed.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam tabled the resolution, reaffirming ongoing support for the Kashmiri right to self-determination, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

The resolution arrives amid lingering tensions since India's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which revoked the region's special status, prompting strong backlash from Pakistan. It accuses India of human rights violations and challenges Indian leadership's statements on contentious territories.

