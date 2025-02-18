Left Menu

Parliament Pushes for Kashmir Plebiscite

Pakistan’s parliament has urged India to conduct a plebiscite in Kashmir, a proposal previously rejected by New Delhi. The resolution highlighted Pakistan's support for Kashmiri self-determination following India's 2019 revocation of Article 370, which led to tensions by altering Kashmir's special status and restructuring it territorially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's parliament has renewed calls for a plebiscite in Kashmir, a highly contested region, demanding New Delhi consider a proposal it has long dismissed.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam tabled the resolution, reaffirming ongoing support for the Kashmiri right to self-determination, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

The resolution arrives amid lingering tensions since India's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which revoked the region's special status, prompting strong backlash from Pakistan. It accuses India of human rights violations and challenges Indian leadership's statements on contentious territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

