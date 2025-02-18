Top Prosecutor Resigns Over Trump Administration's Demand for Criminal Probe

Denise Cheung, the foremost federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., resigned, unveiling controversial demands from Trump's appointees for a criminal probe and asset freeze unsupported by evidence.

Her resignation letter addressed to interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin highlighted these demands related to a government contract under Joe Biden's administration.

Cheung's departure follows a trend of resignations from Justice Department prosecutors protesting political interference during Trump's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)