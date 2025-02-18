Top Prosecutor Resigns Over Trump Administration's Demand for Criminal Probe
Denise Cheung, the top federal prosecutor at the D.C. U.S. Attorney's office, resigned in protest of demands by Trump's administration to launch an unsupported criminal probe and asset freeze. She cited evidence from the Deputy Attorney General's office contradicting these demands, leading to her departure over political interference concerns.
Denise Cheung, the foremost federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., resigned, unveiling controversial demands from Trump's appointees for a criminal probe and asset freeze unsupported by evidence.
Her resignation letter addressed to interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin highlighted these demands related to a government contract under Joe Biden's administration.
Cheung's departure follows a trend of resignations from Justice Department prosecutors protesting political interference during Trump's tenure.
