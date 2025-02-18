Crypto Controversy: Argentina’s Political and Financial Turmoil

Argentina is at the heart of a brewing controversy surrounding President Javier Milei and his alleged endorsement of a cryptocurrency, $LIBRA, that took a dramatic downturn after promotion.

Amidst allegations of a 'rug pull' scam, Manuel Adorni, the presidential spokesperson, dispelled claims of bribery and insisted no ethical guidelines were breached. The scandal caused volatility in Argentina's financial markets, with significant impacts on indices like the S&P Merval.

Despite the uproar, Economy Minister Luis Caputo assured local media that the negotiations with the IMF remain unaffected, as Milei prepares for talks with the IMF director in Washington.

