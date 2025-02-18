Left Menu

Crypto Controversy: Argentina’s Political and Financial Turmoil

Argentina is embroiled in controversy over President Javier Milei's endorsement of a cryptocurrency, $LIBRA, which tumbled after being promoted. Allegations of a 'rug pull' scam are being investigated, impacting Argentina's financial sector and leading to legal probes, although officials deny any misconduct occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:13 IST
Crypto Controversy: Argentina’s Political and Financial Turmoil
scandal

Argentina is at the heart of a brewing controversy surrounding President Javier Milei and his alleged endorsement of a cryptocurrency, $LIBRA, that took a dramatic downturn after promotion.

Amidst allegations of a 'rug pull' scam, Manuel Adorni, the presidential spokesperson, dispelled claims of bribery and insisted no ethical guidelines were breached. The scandal caused volatility in Argentina's financial markets, with significant impacts on indices like the S&P Merval.

Despite the uproar, Economy Minister Luis Caputo assured local media that the negotiations with the IMF remain unaffected, as Milei prepares for talks with the IMF director in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025