Controversies Surround Kishtwar Congress Convention Amid Restrictions

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee's convention in Kishtwar has become a talking point due to strict regulations imposed by the local administration. Although permission for the event was granted, attendees have been forbidden from rallying or publicly criticizing governmental initiatives.

The district administration's directive emphasized maintaining adherence to the constitution and not obstructing traffic or pedestrian flow. The authorities have also mandated noise control and banned speeches and demonstrations deemed provocative or offensive.

Despite these constraints, the Congress continues its campaign for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, with prominent leaders, including PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, expected to address the gathering. However, the administration holds the authority to revoke permission if disturbances occur.

