Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Allegations with Resignation Offer

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has issued a strong rebuke to the BJP's allegations that she and her party, the TMC, have ties with terrorists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh. Speaking in the state assembly, Banerjee declared that she would resign if these accusations were substantiated.

The Chief Minister criticized saffron party lawmakers, calling their remarks baseless and asserting her intention to communicate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding these claims. She highlighted the BJP's misuse of religion for political gain, emphasizing her commitment to secularism and peaceful coexistence.

Banerjee condemned the BJP's divisive rhetoric, urging them to avoid using religion as a political tool. She pointed out her government's efforts to maintain peace in West Bengal despite regional tensions and reaffirmed her dedication to the harmonious development of all communities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)