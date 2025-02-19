Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Aims to Make IVF More Accessible

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to increase access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) by reducing costs. The order targets policy recommendations for making IVF more affordable. This move addresses previous campaign promises but leaves cost coverage plans unspecified.

Updated: 19-02-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:32 IST
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at enhancing access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) by cutting costs, marking a key stride in reproductive health policy.

The executive order mandates government agencies to formulate policy recommendations that preserve and augment IVF accessibility. Notably, it aspires to mitigate expenses for both individuals seeking treatment and insurance providers, although it remains unclear how the associated costs will be handled.

IVF has become a contentious issue, particularly after Alabama's Supreme Court ruled embryos as children, complicating their legal status. Efforts to protect IVF access faced setbacks last year when Senate Republicans blocked related legislation. This development underscores the political complexities surrounding IVF in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

