Trump and Musk: The Unchecked Revolution in U.S. Civil Service

President Donald Trump's administration is actively targeting federal agencies and dismissing thousands of employees as it dramatically overhauls the U.S. civil service. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been appointed to lead the reshaping, sparking a mixture of praise and criticism as concerns over layoffs and governmental efficiency rise.

Trump lauds Musk's patriotism and asserts the initiative will save billions, yet the strategy has been met with legal challenges alleging overreach and secrecy. Democrats criticize the cuts, highlighting risks to critical programs and questioning Musk's authority as an independent operator within the government framework.

With ongoing lawsuits and partial court victories, the administration continues scaling down workforce numbers at major agencies, including NASA, IRS, and DHS. Concerns about Musk's influence over federal investigations into his businesses add another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)